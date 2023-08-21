Wichita Falls police investigating case involving unresponsive infant

Wichita Falls police detectives are investigating a case involving an unresponsive infant, a police spokesman said.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded about 6:37 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Jacqueline Road in regard to an unresponsive infant, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said in a media release issued Monday.

Soon after the officers arrived, a four-month-old infant was transported by AMR to United Regional Health Care System. The child was later transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Detectives with the WFPD crimes against children unit responded, and a search warrant was executed at the home. The infant's parents were also interviewed.

The baby was said to be in critical but stable condition, Eipper said. The investigation is ongoing.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News in Wichita Falls, covers education, courts, breaking news, investigative projects and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls police investigating unresponsive infant