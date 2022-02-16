Wichita Falls Police release video of murder suspect who shot Stripes clerk

WFPD released video surveillance of a suspect they believe shot and killed 51-year-old Floyd Kirt, a clerk at a Stripes convenience store on Southwest Parkway.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Crime Stoppers is asking that anyone who has information about this crime call Crime Stopper at 940-322-9888 or call the police non-emergency number at 940 720-5000.

More: Convenience store clerk shot, killed in WF Saturday morning

According to a previous Times Record News report, WF police responded to a report of a murder Saturday morning at the Stripes convenience store on Southwest Parkway near Taft Boulevard. Police think the shooting happened during the course of a robbery.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls police release video of suspect who killed Stripes clerk