Wichita Falls woman arrested for allegedly allowing sex offender to assault child

Wichita Falls woman was arrested for allegedly allowing a registered sex offender assault her child.

A Wichita Falls woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly allowing a registered sex offender to sexually assault her child.

According to allegations made in the arrest warrant:

On Mar. 23, the victim, a 10-year-old child, made an outcry of sexual abuse to a school counselor.

More: Study: Wichita County easiest place in Texas to get a mortgage

During an interview, the victim disclosed multiple incidents of sexual abuse. The victim described two of the incidents where the suspect sexually assaulted them, once while in a vehicle between Lawton and Wichita Falls and another at their home while the child was watching the suspect play video games.

The victim said their mother left the room and the suspect assaulted them. The child said the suspect stopped when the mother returned to the room. The victim told the investigators they told their mother about the incidents, and the mother said she would take care of it.

During an interview with the mother, she told the investigators she and the man were involved in a relationship, along with her husband, and she did not have any knowledge of the incidents. She said the child never said anything to her. The mother confirmed the trip to Lawton, and the suspect staying at the residence. She also said the child would not make this up and if the child stated it, she believes it happened.

More: What's happening at the Walmart on Lawrence Road?

The suspect told the investigators he is a registered sex offender and on parole. He said he is not supposed to be left unsupervised around children.

The man confirmed he stayed with the child and her parents and said he had been left unsupervised with the child and their siblings in the past. The suspect told the investigators the mother approached him and told him the child said he had touched them, but he denied touching the child. He also told investigators he and the mother are in a sexual relationship without her husband’s knowledge.

A Child Protective Service investigator told police they had interviewed the victim’s siblings. One of the siblings said the suspect touched them. The sibling said they and the victim told their mother and the mother told them, “not to worry about it.” and she would talk to the suspect. The sibling said their mom told them the suspect denied doing anything.

Story continues

During the investigation it was determined the mother had knowledge of the sexual contact between the suspect and child. The report noted the victim, the victim’s siblings, and the suspect all gave similar accounts of the mother being told about the incidents.

A warrant was issued, and police arrested the mother on Thursday. She is charged with Abandon/Endanger a Child. Her bond was set at $20,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Woman arrested for allegedly allowing a sex offender assault child