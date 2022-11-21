Wichita Falls woman arrested Monday on manslaughter charge for fentanyl-related death

A murder charge against a Wichita Falls woman in connection with the fentanyl-related death of Andres Diaz has been dropped, but she was arrested again Monday on a manslaughter charge, according to officials.

Leigha Ruth Smith, 22, was arrested Monday by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office for allegedly providing the drug to Diaz, according to officials.

Jasinto Jimenez, who is accused of selling the fatal fentanyl pill, is charged with murder in connection with 21-year-old Diaz's death on July 15, court documents show.

Murder is punishable by up to life in prison. Manslaughter has a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Last week, a Wichita County grand jury declined to indict Smith on a murder charge for Diaz's killing, according to police and court records.

He died after ingesting a counterfeit pill that he and Smith believed to be Percocet, according to allegations in a police affidavit. Jimenez was allegedly selling fentanyl to support his own habit.

The charge against Smith, 22, was dismissed Nov. 17 "in the interest of justice" at the request of the DA's Office, a court filing shows.

She was freed that day from the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center where she had been held since Sept. 8 on a $500,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Jimenez, 21, was indicted by a Wichita County grand jury for a murder charge, according to an indictment filed Oct. 20.

Smith told police she two bought pills that she believed to be Percocet from Jimenez, according to allegations in court documents. She swallowed her pill. Diaz crushed and snorted his. He passed out and never regained consciousness.

Later finding him cold to the touch and not breathing in her car, Smith drove Diaz to United Regional Health Care System's emergency room, according to allegations in court documents. A doctor pronounced him dead at 5:39 a.m. July 15.

Autopsy results showed his cause of death was "toxic effects of fentanyl," according to allegations in court documents.

Jimenez was being held Monday in the Law Enforcement Center on a $1 million bond for the murder charge, according to court documents.

The Wichita Falls Police Department and the DA's Office have been cracking down on charges against individuals they believe to be responsible for fentanyl-related deaths.

Officials announced Aug. 26 they will consider those deaths as homicide cases against people who provide the drug to victims, according to a previous Times Record News story.

