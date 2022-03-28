Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Wichita Falls woman has pleaded guilty to eight child-pornography related charges, according to court documents.

Yannah Elizabeth O'Brien, 24, was sentenced to prison as part of a plea bargain in 78th District Court, court records show.

O'Brien and a Wichita Falls man were swept up in a human-trafficking investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety special agents, court records show.

Charges are still pending against 21-year-old Elijah Alexander Grant, court records show.

Yannah O'Brien

O'Brien pleaded guilty last week to lesser offenses related to child pornography in connection with incidents on May 16, 2021, according to court records.

More: WF man, woman face multiple child porn charges, man indicted on trafficking charge

She will be required to register as a sex offender, court documents show.

O'Brien was being held Monday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, online jail records show.

Grant was being held Monday in the Law Enforcement Center on $1.062 million in total bonds, according to online jail records.

According to allegations in court records, Wichita County DPS agents began investigating a report of a child missing from Wichita County on July 2, 2020.

A special agent coordinated with Harris County DPS to get the child back from an apartment where Grant's family was living, according to allegations in court records.

The child and Grant were at the apartment, and Grant's cell phone contained nude images and video of the child and online sex escort ads for O’Brien and four others, according to allegations in court documents.

O'Brien was arrested June 2, 2021, and gave a special agent information about human trafficking people under 18, according to allegations in court documents.

A download of her phone revealed incriminating images, according to allegations in court records.

On March 22, 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced O'Brien to five years in prison March 22, court documents show.

Story continues

O'Brien received time-served credit for 294 days in jail, according to court documents.

She pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted possession of child pornography with intent to promote, court documents show.

The third-degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

More: Couple arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking a child

O'Brien was sentenced to five years for attempted possession of child pornography with the intent to promote, and the sentences are to run concurrently for each count in an eight-count indictment, court documents show.

She was originally indicted on six counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to court records.

O'Brien also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession/promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child, also part of the eight-count indictment, court filings show.

She was sentenced to 294 days in jail for which she received credit for time served, according to court documents.

Possession/promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child is punishable by up to two years in state jail.

A Wichita County grand jury declined in August 2021, to indict O'Brien on a human trafficking charge, according to court documents. The charge was dismissed.

Also in August 2021, a grand jury handed down a 16-count indictment against Grant, court records show.

He was indicted on one count of trafficking of a person, 10 counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of possession/promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child in connection with incidents July 28, 2020, according to court records.

Grant faces maximum punishments of two to to 20 years in prison, depending on possible convictions.

He told a DPS special agent that he picked up the child from the child's home on July 27, 2020, in Wichita County and took him to Houston, according to allegations in court records.

The special agent found allegedly incriminating images on Grant's cell phone and messages about online sex sites between in Grant's social media, according to allegations in court documents.

Grant also faces charges in connection with April 9, 2020, incidents, court documents show.

The charges include theft of a firearm, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm, court records show.

Theft of a firearm is punishable by up to two years in a state jail. Evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in county jail.

Grant is also charged with theft of property worth $2,500 to $30,000 in connection with a car allegedly stolen Dec. 31, 2020, court filings show.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news, politics and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Yannah O'Brien pleads to child porn charges