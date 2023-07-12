These Census representatives were recruiting during a Workforce Solutions North Texas job fair as shown in this April 9, 2020, file photo.

The City of Wichita Falls is partnering with Workforce Solutions North Texas to bring a community job fair to the MPEC at 1000 5th St. The fair will run from 1-4 p.m. July 13. Several employers from around the area typically participate in the fair.

Organizations recruiting in the past have included the U.S. Census office, the military, local police and many more.

Workforce Solutions North Texas also offers tips and assistance with resumes, interviews and more.

The City of Wichita Falls has encouraged participation in the fair for a variety of reasons, including meeting potential employers face-to-face, finding a workplace that’s a good fit and getting expert career advice. For more information, contact Workforce Solutions North Texas at (940) 322-1801.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls, Workforce Solutions partner up for job fair