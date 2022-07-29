Wichita father and girlfriend arrested in murder of 1-year-old boy, police say

A father and his girlfriend have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy, Wichita police said Friday.

Kentrell Willingham and Xjohnna Hannah, both 25 and from Wichita, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated endangerment of a child in the death of Lasiah Williams. Lasiah died at an area hospital after being taken there by a family member.

Police were called about the child abuse case around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators learned Lasiah had just spent a few days with his father, Willingham, and his girlfriend, Hannah, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

“A family member of Lasiah met (Willingham) yesterday in the 1600 hundred block of South Oliver to exchange custody,” Ditch said. “The family member left with Lasiah and a short time later would realize Lasiah was unresponsive. The family member and Lasiah’s legal guardian immediately drove to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

This is the city’s first homicide involving an infant this year, records show. Police would not say how they think the boy was killed.