Wichita father sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed his 9-year-old son in 2022

A Wichita father has been sentenced to two years in prison for driving drunk and causing the death of his 9-year-old son in 2022.

Devin B. Saucedo, 29, pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2023, to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in the March 12, 2022, crash that killed Armani Saucedo. He was sentenced Tuesday by Sedgwick County District Judge David Kaufman.

Wichita police have said Armani died after his father “side-swiped” a Ford F-150 truck while he was driving a Ford Focus in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg at Seneca, lost control and slammed into a bridge abutment around 10:15 p.m.

Saucedo told law enforcement he drank a six-pack of beer that night, finished his last about 90 minutes before driving and was headed home from an uncle’s house when “the car started to spin,” according to an affidavit released by the court.

Armani, an Irving Elementary third-grader who dreamed of one-day becoming a professional video gamer or YouTuber according to his mom, was thrown from the vehicle, police have said. He died at the scene from blunt force trauma including serious head injuries, according to his autopsy report.

Saucedo’s blood alcohol content after the crash ranged from .121 to .145 — about one and a half times the legal limit to drive of .08, the affidavit says. Police said he also had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol.

At Saucedo’s sentencing hearing, defense attorney Stephen Brave asked Kaufman to put his client on probation, saying Saucedo had not used drugs or alcohol, is employed and has had no other problems since bonding out of jail. Prison wasn’t necessary; Saucedo carries the guilt of causing his son’s death, he said.

“He’s going to have to live with that guilt for the rest of his life.”

When it was his turn to speak, Saucedo pleaded with the judge: “Give me an opportunity, and I won’t disappoint you.”

Prosecutor Daniel Wells, meanwhile, asked Kaufman to impose a 46-month prison sentence — six months less than what Kansas sentencing guidelines call for on the low end. Wells said the shorter term takes into account the emotional toll of losing a child.

But he argued that because the crash resulted in a death and it was not the first time Saucedo had driven drunk, he should serve a prison sentence. Saucedo had an opportunity to change “risky behavior” when he was previously on probation but didn’t, Wells said.

Kaufman thought about the options for a few moments before settling on something in between: 24 months in prison.

He said he found no substantial and compelling reasons to place Saucedo on probation but agreed that a prison sentence shorter than what state guidelines call for was appropriate since that was contemplated in Saucedo’s plea deal.

Kaufman also ordered Saucedo to serve three years of post-release supervision after he gets out of prison and pay $9,769.86 in restitution to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The cost covers repairs to a median and guardrail damaged when Saucedo crashed, Wells said in court.

Devin B. Saucedo at the time of his arrest.