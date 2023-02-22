Wichita, Kansas, police look for man, minivan in fatal shooting at west Kellogg motel

Wichita police have identified a man they say is a person of interest in a shooting at a west Wichita motel that left a man dead Tuesday evening.

In a social media post, the department asked for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Larry Powell in connection with the shooting that killed a 50-year-old man from Santa Cruz, California at the Motel 6 in the 5700 block of West Kellogg Drive.

Police say Powell is 5’4” and weighs about 217 pounds. He was last seen traveling in a minivan with a 60-day temporary tag.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the motel after Powell and the victim got into an argument that escalated into a fight, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

Sometime during the fight shots were fired and the 50-year-old man was struck in the upper body, Rebolledo added.

Police believe Powell and the shooting victim may have known each other. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who knows Powell’s location is encouraged to call detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.

Contributing: Michael Stavola of The Eagle