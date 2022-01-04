Wichita, KS officer arrested in county by rural police department, official says

A Wichita police officer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, a police department spokesperson said Tuesday.

Alex Gardinier, who had been with the department six years, was moved from the field services division to an administrative assignment, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release. It’s common for police to be moved into a different role while an internal investigation is done.

On Dec. 31, Wichita police were notified by the Clearwater Police Department about the arrest of Gardinier, who was off-duty, Macy said. He was “arrested, cited, and released by CPD for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and speeding,” he said.