Wichita man, 19, run over by angry neighbor during ongoing spat, police say

A 36-year-old Wichita man is in jail and could be charged with attempted first-degree murder and other crimes after police say he ran over a teenage neighbor Tuesday night in the 1600 block of South Millwood during an angry fit that stemmed from ongoing problems between the two.

Officer Trevor Macy said the 19-year-old man suffered minor injuries after reportedly being run over by Raymond Clark around 7:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Seneca and McCormick. Clark drove off afterward and police tried to catch him, Macy said. But officers lost track of Clark when he went into a nearby apartment complex.

Police eventually found Clark and discovered that he had two young children, a 4-year-old and a 4-month-old baby, in the vehicle with him as he fled from law enforcement.

Witnesses who said they saw Clark run over the teen say he did it on purpose and was also “threatening to run over additional people,” Macy said in a news release.

The teen and Clark are neighbors “with ongoing issues,” Macy said in response to questions from The Eagle about their relationship and what motivated the alleged crimes. The teen received treatment for his injuries at a Wichita hospital.

Clark was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, an online log of inmates shows. He is being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, fleeing from or eluding law enforcement, criminal threat and two counts of child endangerment.

Macy said police plan to present their investigation to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide what formal criminal charges Clark might face in court.