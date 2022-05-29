Wichita man, 30, dies after argument during dog walk turns into shooting, police say

A 30-year-old Wichita man is dead after an argument broke out between two men in east Wichita on Saturday night, police spokesman Paul Cruz said in a news release.

Police arrested Roger Gale, 27, of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that killed Emmanuel Hardy, according to Cruz.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of East Harry. They found Hardy, who had been shot, outside the complex. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, Cruz said.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument that started between Gale and Hardy while Gale was walking his dog. Police allege Gale fired a gun several times at Hardy and a 39-year-old woman, Cruz said. Hardy was struck several times.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.