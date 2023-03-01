Wichita man, 32, sentenced for 2020 domestic abuse, standoff with police

A Wichita man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison after barricading himself in a east Wichita home and threatening officers in 2020 standoff with police.

Micah Fleming, 32, of Wichita pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated assault of an law enforcement officer, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Police started looking for Fleming after he physically abused his girlfriend at his south Wichita home on Sept. 22, 2020, and she went to the hospital, according to the news release.

They found him at a southeast Wichita home on Nov. 14, 2020. He barricaded himself and began throwing things at officers, the release said.

Fleming threw a chisel, which missed an officer and stuck to the wall. At one point officers saw Fleming pointing what resembled a rifle at them, the release added.

The SWAT team was called in. Hours later, Fleming was arrested. The rifle officers reported him holding turned out to be an airsoft rifle, according to the release.

District Judge Sean Hatfield also ordered Fleming to pay $2,160 to the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board. After his sentence of 46 months in prison, Fleming will have 24 months of post-release supervision, the release said.