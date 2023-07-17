Wichita man, 39, killed in Sunday shooting near Harry and McLean, police say

Wichita police say a 39-year-old man died Sunday after a shooting in the 1800 block of South Exchange.

Officers dispatched to the area, near Harry and McLean, found Felix Whitfield of Wichita in a driveway, suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound,” according to a Monday news release.

Emergency Medical Services transported Whitfield to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Monday gave few details about the homicide, other than to say that it occurred during a fight with an acquaintance, that there “were no other reports of any additional shooting victims” and that “this was not a random incident.”

The deadly shooting was reported a few minutes before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

“This investigation is still ongoing. Detectives are actively working on this case and interviewing multiple people who may have witnessed the shooting,” according to the police news release.

“As additional information becomes available it will be released later.”

Wichita police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hot line at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.