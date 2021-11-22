Wichita man, 48, gets prison in January stabbing death of wife at Delano home: records

A Wichita man who killed his wife in their Delano neighborhood home in January has been ordered to serve eight years, 11 months in prison, Sedgwick County District Court records show.

Shawn A. Nimmo, 48, pleaded guilty in October to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the Jan. 20 death of 43-year-old Rebecca Nimmo. Court records say he “knowingly killed” his wife by stabbing her through the heart during a “sudden quarrel” at their home in the 300 block of South Dodge. The couple was reportedly drinking vodka and watching television before the homicide.

Nimmo called 911 shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 21, telling police that he’d found her dead on the living room floor after waking up and realizing she wasn’t in bed.

Prosecutors originally charged Nimmo, who initially denied any involvement in the death, with second-degree intentional murder. He pleaded guilty to the amended manslaughter charge on Oct. 1, court records show.

Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O’Connor imposed the 107-month sentence on Nov. 18, according to court records.