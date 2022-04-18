Wichita man, 50, convicted in 2020 death of woman found in Sumner County

A Wichita man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a Wichita woman who was reported missing in April 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release.

Robert Mans Jr., 50, of Wichita entered a no contest plea to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated battery in Marion County District Court, according to the release.

Mans was convicted in the death of Shalan Gannon, 27, of Wichita, who was reported missing on April 11. Gannon’s body was later found in in Sumner County floating in the Ninnescah River in early June 2020, the release said.

Authorities allege Gannon was “killed on or about April 8, 2020,” the release read.

Mans was formally charged in October 2020. The KBI was among several other Kansas law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

Senior Judge Mark Braun accepted the plea. Mans is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23 at 10:30 a.m., the release said.