Wichita man, 52, in custody after bank robbery near Pawnee and Seneca

The Wichita Police Department took a man into custody after a bank robbery in south Wichita on Thursday afternoon.

That man was identified as 52-year-old Brian Richards of Wichita, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

Richards was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

The incident was reported around 12:48 p.m. at the Emprise Bank in the 2400 block of South Seneca. WPD officers were told by a bank employee that a man had passed note to a bank teller demanding money and that he was armed.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect and began searching the area for him.

An officer spotted Richards, who matched the description of the suspect, at the McDonald’s at Seneca and Pawnee, where he was taken into custody.