Wichita man accused of firing gun outside home on Sunday and two holidays, police say

A 38-year-old Wichita man was arrested early Monday after multiple people reported hearing gunshots at his home the night before, according to Wichita police reports.

Theron Trevon Neal also said he fired a gun outside of his home on July 4 and New Year’s Eve, according to police and the reports.

Neal was arrested on suspicion of three counts of firing a gun within city limits. He was no longer in jail Tuesday afternoon.

Police were originally called just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of South Osage after three people reported hearing two gunshots, a police report says. Police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said it’s unclear why Neal would have fired the gun or in what direction.

It’s not uncommon for people to shoot guns in the air during holidays when fireworks might disguise the sound.

Rebolledo said ballistics from Neal’s gun would be run to see if it matches any shootings.

A 4-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet that police think fell from the sky the evening of July 4. That happened in the 1600 block of South Pattie, nearly two miles from where Neal lives.