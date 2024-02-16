Wichita man who allegedly picked up gun after mass shooting at KC Chiefs rally charged

A 36-year-old Wichita man is facing a felony charge of unlawful gun possession for allegedly picking up a handgun following the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally at Union Station on Wednesday, according to court documents.

The Jackson County Prosecutor has charged Jose L. Castillo with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Castillo was convicted in July 6, 2016 of a felony for conspiracy to distribute marijuana in U.S. District Court in Kansas, according to court documents. Under Missouri law, it’s against the law for a person convicted of a felony to possess a firearm.

The charge is related to the mass shooting that killed one woman and wounded 22 others Wednesday at the Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally at Union Station following the parade. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two, died at the scene.

Charges have been filed against two teens, who are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, the family court division of Jackson County Circuit Court announced Friday.

According to a court document supporting the charge against Castillo, officers responded to the shooting about 1:50 p.m. on the west side of the main stage at Union Station near West Pershing and Kessler roads.

A witness told police he heard gunshots and then saw two males fighting. One of them dropped a handgun on the ground during the fight.

Castillo picked up the firearm and walked away, the witness told officers. The witness then pointed out Castillo to officers.

Officers confronted Castillo and ordered him to get on the ground. While getting down, Castillo allegedly removed a black Glock 22 handgun and threw it on the ground, according to court documents. He was then taken into custody.

An officer observed that Castillo allegedly had watery and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Detectives responded to the area and interviewed Castillo. Castillo stated that he was in Kansas City for the parade and rally with friends. Shortly before the shooting, he headed to use the restroom and he heard what he believed were fireworks. He then saw others running from the area.

He started to walk away, but decided to head back toward the restroom and saw a black handgun laying on the ground. He said he thought the firearm might have belonged to an officer. He allegedly said he picked it up and was going to give it to an officer but was taken into custody shortly after.

He was being held in Jackson County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Castillo made his initial appearance in Jackson County Circuit Court Friday afternoon, where a bond review hearing was set for 1 p.m. Feb. 26.