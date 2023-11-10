Wichita man arrested after attacking roommate with chain saw, police say

A 41-year-old Wichita man was arrested after he swung a running chain saw at his roommate and then allegedly punched him, police said.

Todd Allen Root was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property. Root swung a running chain saw at his roommate, a 57-year-old man, but missed and cut into the roommate’s bed, Wichita police said in a media report, and then he “made a closed fist and battered” his roommate.

The incident happened Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of West 33rd Street South, which is near 31st Street South and Seneca. Police were called at around 11:11 p.m.

Root was arrested just after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700 block of West 13th Street. He has since been released from jail.

The roommate, who called police, said he was living with the suspect and his mother and that the suspect attacked him after he allegedly stole $500 from him, according to Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor. He reported not being injured.

“The circumstances that led up to the assault are still being investigated,” Wichita police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in an email. “There were no injuries from the chainsaw assault.”