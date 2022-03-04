Wichita man arrested on charges in wounding of 1-year-old boy during drive-by shooting in Topeka

The Topeka Police Department posted this photo on its Facebook page in February 2021 showing cones that were used to mark places where clips were found after a 1-year-old boy was hit by gunfire early Feb. 2, 2021, inside a house at 804 S.E. Sherman Ave. Wichita police this week arrested a man on a warrant charging him with crimes linked to the case.

A Wichita man was arrested this week in that city on a warrant charging him in the critical shooting last year in Topeka of a 1-year-old boy.

Tray Michael Robinson, 24, was being held Friday in the Sedgwick County Jail in Wichita on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant, records from that jail said.

The warrant charges Robinson with one count each of aggravated battery and the criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, with both crimes having been committed Feb. 2, 2021, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Friday.

The charges are linked to the firing of numerous gunshots early that morning into a house at 804 S.E. Sherman Ave. in East Topeka, striking and critically injuring a 1-year-old boy, who survived. The boy's name hasn't been made public.

"We cannot allow this to happen in our community," the Topeka Police Department said later that day on its Facebook page, where it posted a photo showing numerous orange cones that were set out to mark places where clips were found after the shooting.

The Wichita Police Department announced Thursday on Facebook that it took Robinson into custody Wednesday at a house in Wichita after receiving information that he was wanted on an outstanding warrant and armed with a handgun.

Robinson was arrested without incident by Wichita police, who recovered ammunition, multiple handguns and loaded extended magazines, the department said.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Wichita man arrested in wounding of boy, 1, in Topeka drive-shooting