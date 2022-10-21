Wichita man arrested in connection with 24-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning, overdose death

Authorities earlier this week arrested an 18-year-old Wichitan in connection with the September fentanyl poisoning and overdose death of a 24-year-old man.

In a news release Friday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it “was contacted about information related” to the Wichita Police Department case investigating the Sept. 11 death of Corey Wontorski.

“After receiving the information, investigations followed up and encountered Gage Smith, 18,” the release says, adding: “Enough information was gathered to arrest and book Mr. Smith into the Sedgwick County Jail.”

Smith is being held on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, possession of a controlled substance, use or possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia and violating controlled substance laws.

“The investigation is still on going and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for charging,” according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

Smith was booked into jail Tuesday. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Friday’s announcement comes one day after Wichita police reported its largest fentanyl bust in department history. Police said they seized between half million to one million pills of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that can be fatal in small doses.