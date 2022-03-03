Wichita man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Topeka that injured child

Wichita police have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting investigation after a home in Topeka was shot at over 80 times and a child was critically injured, police said.

Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, was arrested on Shawnee County warrants in the shooting investigation. He was also arrested for having warrants in Wichita and is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Wichita police post on Facebook.

Police say they received information on Wednesday that Robinson was in Wichita. Officers found Robinson at a home in the 300 block of north Estelle and “saw that he was armed with a handgun,” according to the post.

He was arrested without incident.

Investigators say officers recovered “multiple handguns, loaded extended magazines and ammunition.”