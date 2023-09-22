Wichita man arrested after one woman is fatally shot and another is injured, police say

After a brief standoff Thursday night, a 30-year-old Wichita man was arrested on suspicion of killing a woman he lived with and critically injuring another woman, according to Wichita police and records released Friday.

Matthew Alexander was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated burglary and four counts of kidnapping in the death of a 48-year-old woman and the shooting of a 22-year-old woman.

Police identified the woman who died as Adraine Kenney.

Kenney and Alexander lived at the same address in the 800 block of South Mission. Police were called to a shooting around 11:25 p.m. in the same block. The shooting happened outside in a parking lot in the alley,Wichita police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said.

The incident is “possibly domestic related,” Gupilan said. Both women were shot multiple times.

Police said they were all acquaintances, but did not say more about the relationships.

Based on details from the scene, police later surrounded a home in 600 block of South Mission where the suspect was inside. He surrendered peacefully after a brief standoff, Gupilan said, adding police were still investigating who lived at that home.

Gupilan said they recovered a firearm at the home where the standoff occurred.

The police news release did not name the person arrested and said the “identification of suspects will not be made until formal charges are filed.” However, arrest reports identify the suspect was based on the case number tied to the killing. It is unusual for the department to not identify suspects until charges are filed. The release does not explain the change.