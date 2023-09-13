Wichita man arrested after police search turns up 4,000 fentanyl pills, drugs and guns

A Wichita man was arrested during an investigation that uncovered fentanyl, a gun and marijuana, authorities said.

Michael Hadley, 20, faces charges of distribution of fentanyl, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of distribution paraphernalia and possession of use paraphernalia, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation news release said.

Kansas authorities executed a search warrant at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 1608 N. Oliver St. in Wichita. The search turned up 4000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, crack cocaine and six firearms, according to the release.

“Also located at the residence was drug distribution paraphernalia, drug use paraphernalia and approximately $5,400 in cash,” the release said.

All together, the KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, the McPherson Police Department, and the Wichita Police Department were involved in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be added, the KBI said.