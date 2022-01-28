Wichita man arrested for sexual assault; each of 2 cases involved offer for car ride

A 40-year-old Wichita man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women whom he had given a ride to in separate incidents from December and January, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said on Friday in a news release.

Marlon Bladenmir Montoya was found and arrested Thursday in 1000 block of East MacArthur. He was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of two counts each of rape, sodomy and criminal threat and one count each of aggravated assault and battery. He was also arrested on a probation violation, Macy said.

Montoya was identified as the suspect in sexual assault cases that had occurred Dec. 31 and Jan. 22.

In the first case, police were called just before 12:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of North Topeka. A 54-year-old woman told police she was “battered and forced to have sexual intercourse” with an unknown man she had met earlier in the day when she had asked for a ride in his car, Macy said.

On Jan 22., police were called just before 8 p.m. to near 13th and Ohio about a report of an assault. A 63-year-old woman told police she had been battered and sexually assaulted by an unknown man who had given her a ride, Macy said.