Wichita man arrested after SUV hits three people and several vehicles at Club Rodeo

A 42-year-old Wichita man has been arrested and accused of hitting three people, several vehicles and a south Wichita nightclub with an SUV and then taking off, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday.

Jason Beard was arrested Monday on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal damage to property and failing to stop at an injury accident.

Alcohol is suspected to be involved in the incident from Thursday, spokesperson Lt. Benjamin Blick previously said in an email.

First responders were called to Club Rodeo, near MacArthur and K-15 and just south of the Kansas Turnpike, at 10:39 p.m. A man driving a GMC Acadia hit two bouncers, a woman and the building, Blick said.

“The suspect then backed up and struck a support post holding up an awning which caused it to collapse,” Blick said. “After exiting the parking lot the suspect drove east on MacArthur and abandoned the vehicle when he was blocked by a train at K-15.”

The SUV belongs to the suspect, Blick said.

One of the bouncers was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries; the other bouncer had minor injuries. The suspect had gotten into an argument in the parking lot with the woman who was hit, Blick said. She left before officers arrived.