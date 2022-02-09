Wichita man arrested on three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Police have arrested a 44-year-old Wichita man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last April.

Sean Bird was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to a Wichita Police Department release.

“On April 10, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., WPD Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of E Harry for a sexual assault report,” the release states. “Upon arrival, they contacted a 15-year-old female who reported being sexually assaulted.

“After further evidence was obtained, Bird was identified as a suspect.”

Bird was taken into custody in the 6100 block of south Kansas at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release.