Wichita man charged in connection with May fatal hit-and-run incident, authorities say

A man was charged in court on Monday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in May.

Latrell Thompson, 31, of Wichita, was charged with one count of failure to stop at an accident; reasonably known result in death, according to Sedgwick County court records filed on Monday.

Thompson was arrested last week at his home in the 7900 block of Cottontail.

Authorities allege Thompson struck 49-year-old Kurt Krueger around 2:10 a.m. on May 1. Krueger was walking to his home in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail after he left a bar. He died at the scene of the incident, police spokesman Trevor Macy said in a news release.

Records also show Thompson was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license back in March. The case is still pending, records indicate.

Thompson’s first hearing is set for Monday, June 27.