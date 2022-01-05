Wichita man charged with counterfeiting passed fake cash at Home Depot: indictment

A federal grand jury last month returned an indictment charging a Wichita man with several counterfeiting crimes including the possession of more than $1,400 in bogus bills.

Johnny L. Hockaday, 57, is facing two counts of possession of counterfeit obligations, one count of possession and uttering of counterfeit obligations, and one count of manufacture of counterfeit obligations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said in a Wednesday news release announcing the Dec. 21 indictment.

Court documents accuse Hockaday of making and possessing the counterfeited cash in denominations including $20, $50 and $100 bills in the summer and fall of 2019 “with the intent to defraud” others. He’s also accused of trying to pass four fake $100 bills at a Home Depot on Sept. 25, the indictment says.

In addition to the criminal charges, the government is also seeking forfeiture of property owned by Hockaday including three inkjet printers.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Hockaday on Wednesday. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and up to a quarter million dollars in fines on each count.

In a second Dec. 21 grand jury indictment announced Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas, 38-year-old Chad R. Johnson of Oklahoma was charged with two counts of uttering of counterfeit obligations for allegedly passing six fake $50 bills and three fake $100 bills at Home Depot on Aug. 27 and Sept. 25. He is also facing up to 20 years in federal prison and thousands in fines on each count if he is convicted as charged, court records indicate.