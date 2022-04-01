Wichita man charged in deadly 2019 north-side wreck that killed 21-year-old passenger

A Wichita man was charged Thursday with alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter for a single-vehicle traffic crash at 26th Street North and Market that killed his 21-year-old passenger on Oct. 13, 2019.

Victor Manuel Ibarra, 25, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday. He made a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court the following afternoon, records show. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police have previously said Ibarra was driving a black Mazda 6 that left the road, hit a utility pole and overturned shortly before 4 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2019. Natalie Ibarra, whom police say was in a relationship with him, was thrown from the car and killed. Authorities found her lying in the street.

Police have said that speed and alcohol might have played a role in the wreck.

Prosecutors allege Ibarra killed his passenger while acting recklessly or while driving under the influence when his license was suspended or revoked, court records show.

Ibarra’s next court appearance is April 11. There was no defense attorney listed for him in court records Friday. He told a judge Wednesday he plans to hire one.