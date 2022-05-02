Wichita man charged with felony in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian, 80

A 59-year-old Wichita man has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a hit-and-run traffic collision that killed an 80-year-old pedestrian more than a year ago.

Jeffrey T. Jack made a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Thursday morning, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. The crime is a felony that carries a possible sentence of probation to 136 months in prison.

Exactly what sentence Jack might receive if he’s convicted will depend largely on his prior criminal history, Dillon said.

James “Jim” Kaminsky, 80, of Wichita, died after he was hit by a white pickup in the 1600 block of North Parkridge Street, near 13th Street and 119th West, around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020. Wichita police have said Kaminsky was crossing the street to head to his home when the truck struck him.

He suffered critical injuries and died at a Wichita hospital. The driver of the truck, later identified as Jack, drove off after the collision, police have said.

Jack is due in court again on May 9 for a preliminary hearing, court records show.