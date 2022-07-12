Wichita man charged with killing man, shooting teen during drug ‘trip’ pleads guilty

A 27-year-old Wichita man who shot two people — one fatally — during a drug “trip” before turning the gun on himself pleaded guilty last week to amended counts of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, Sedgwick County District Court records show.

Wichita police have said De’Adrian A. Johnson “had been using drugs” before he opened fire on 20-year-old Christopher A. Terrell Jr. and a 16-year-old boy at a house in the 1000 block of North Volutsia on March 6, 2021. The teen, who survived two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the neck, called 911 after the shooting, around 11:15 p.m.

He told police in an interview that he, Johnson and Terrell had been “smoking marijuana and took several Xanax bars” when “Johnson began to ‘trip’” and pulled out a handgun, according to a probable cause affidavit released in the case.

The teen told police that Terrell “engaged Johnson” then he “heard several pops, and saw Chris collapse on the couch,” the affidavit says. Terrell suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, groin, arm, shoulder and leg, his autopsy report says.

Johnson told the teen “to call the police” before he opened fire again, the affidavit says. The teen told police in the interview he “heard more pops and realized that he had been shot.” He and Johnson struggled over keys before Johnson shot himself in the head, according to the affidavit.

Johnson was the only one armed that night, according to the teen’s account. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, attempted first-degree murder and the weapons violation after a hospital stay.

Johnson entered the plea on July 6, ahead of his scheduled jury trial. He faces prison time and more than $4,900 in restitution when he is sentenced by District Judge Christopher Magana on Aug. 30.