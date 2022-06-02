Wichita man charged with murder in weekend shooting that left another man dead

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an east Wichita shooting that left another man dead over the Memorial Day weekend, according to court records.

Records show Roger Gale, 27, of Wichita, was charged Thursday with murder and with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gale was walking his dog in the 4900 block of East Harry around 9:45 p.m. May 28 when he got into a verbal argument with 30-year-old Emmanuel Hardy of Wichita, police spokesman Paul Cruz said.

Police allege Gale fired a gun several times at Hardy and a 39-year-old woman. Hardy was struck several times, Cruz said.

Hardy was taken to a hospital where he died.

Gale’s bond is set at $500,000. His next court hearing is set for June 13.