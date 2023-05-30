Wichita man charged with threatening Black people, including children at gas station

A Wichita man has been indicted on federal charges alleging he used “guns, death threats and racial slurs” to intimidate and interfere with the federally protected rights of Black people, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas.

The man, 30-year-old Austin Schoemann, is accused of using a gun and racial slurs to threaten two Black children entering a QuikTrip gas station on July 27, 2022, the news release says. A Black woman who intervened to stop the discrimination was also threatened, the release says.

In addition, Schoemann threatened “to hurt or kill any Black people who visited” the home of a white woman between January and August 2022, in violation of her federally-protected housing rights, the news release says.

Schoemann often made the threats in person and “would stand outside of (the woman’s) house and shout threats and racial slurs” when he thought she had or planned to have Black visitors, according to the release.

At least twice, he sent videos and messages to the woman’s family members and others “in which he repeatedly threatened to shoot and kill Black people,” the release says.

If convicted, Schoemann faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for firearms charges, up to fives years for distributing threatening messages online and at least seven years for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.