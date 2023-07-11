Wichita man convicted in two 1970s killings now wanted in shootings of three, police say

A 71-year-old Wichita man on parole, who fatally stabbed an inmate in 1979 while serving a sentence for second-degree murder, is wanted in the shootings of three people within a 27-hour span, according to police and records.

Police are looking for — and asking for the public’s assistance finding — Samuel Lee Neal.

Police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said Neal is the suspect in a shooting around 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Emporia that left a 32-year-old woman and 36-year-old man seriously injured — the woman shot in the right upper leg and right upper arm and the man in the left upper leg. Both are expected to survive.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Emporia. He was sitting in his car in that block when he was shot in the right upper chest and right ankle, Rebolledo said.

He is expected to survive. Neal is a suspect in that shooting as well.

“(Neal) should be considered armed and dangerous,” Rebolledo said in a news release.

Rebolledo said Neal lives in the vicinity of the shootings, but did not say specifically where.

Neal has spent years in Kansas prisons.

In June 1979, Neal arrived in at Lansing Correctional Facility to finish serving a 55-year second-degree murder sentencing for a July 1973 fatal shooting during a St. Louis drug robbery, according to Kansas Department of Corrections and online court records, which showed the gun used in the shooting was found in a vehicle under the seat where Neal was.

In October 1979, then 27-year-old Neal fatally stabbed 21-year-old inmate Carl James Page of Kansas City, according to The Wichita Eagle/Beacon news archives. He was sentenced of voluntary manslaughter in August 1980 in that case, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

Neal was released from Kansas prison in 1981. It’s not exactly clear why he was release then. In the fatal shooting, a higher court in 1975 sided with Neal that the court made multiple errors during Neal’s trial.

Neal has been in Kansas prison again since November 2009 before being released on parole in November 2019, KDOC records show.

Anyone with information about the shootings or Neals’ whereabouts should call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Callers can remain anonymous with Crime Stoppers.