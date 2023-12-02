Wichita man dies and Augusta man injured in SUV wreck with semi, trooper says

A 27-year-old Wichita man was killed in a wreck with a semi on Friday morning in Butler County, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper.

The 49-year-old Augusta man driving the semi was seriously injured.

David A. Seabolt died at the scene of the wreck, which was on Highway 400 just west of SE Flinthills Road. That is about 10 miles east of Leon. The wreck was reported at 8:40 a.m.

Seabolt was headed east on Highway 400 in a 1993 Chevrolet Blazer when he “crossed the center line for an unknown reason” and the westbound semi head-on, a trooper wrote in the KHP crash log.

The driver of the 2010 Freightliner was pulling a trailer.

The Augusta man was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, the trooper wrote. However, on Saturday, a St. Francis spokesperson said he was never admitted to any Ascension hospitals. It’s possible he was released before being admitted.

A Wesley Medical Center spokesperson said the man also wasn’t taken there.