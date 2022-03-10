Wichita man finds person under his truck with a cordless saw and shoots him, police say

A 41-year-old man found with a cordless saw under a man’s pickup truck in Delano was shot, Wichita police spokesman Trevor Macy said Thursday.

The man shot is expected to survive. He remained hospitalized as of around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots just before 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Walnut, according to a news release. One caller said a suspect with a knife was trying to break into their vehicle when her husband shot the suspect.

Police later found out a 29-year-old man heard noises outside his house. He grabbed a gun and went to investigate. He found the 41-year-old underneath his truck with a cordless saw, police said.

Cordless saws are often used to steal catalytic converters, which have precious metals that can be sold. It’s been a big problem in Wichita, police say. Trucks are often an easier target since people can slide underneath them easier.

The man went outside to talk with the suspect when the suspect “moved toward the 29-year-old, who then fired his handgun, striking the suspect,” Macy said in the news release.