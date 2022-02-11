Wichita man found shot dead next to home near Haysville, Sheriff’s Office says

A 23-year-old Wichita man was found shot dead next to a home Thursday near Haysville, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said Friday.

A homeowner in the 200 block of East 86th Street South found the man lying next to the home. Deputies were called at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

“When deputies arrived to check on the man, they discovered he was deceased and had suffered a gunshot wound,” Blick said in a news release. “Detectives are collecting evidence and conducting interviews to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released.