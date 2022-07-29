Wichita man with gang affiliation arrested in April killing near nightclub: officials

A 35-year-old Wichita man has been arrested in connection with an April killing outside of a nightclub, police said Friday.

Brent Alan Cruz was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He is expected to make a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court in the homicide case Friday afternoon.

Cruz’s arrest is in connection to an April 24 shooting that killed 31-year-old Nyron Bowen. Police were called around 1:20 a.m. to a shooting in the 1300 block of North Hydraulic, near 13th. Bowen was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Bowen was found near the nightclub he just left. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

Cruz has been in custody since last month after he was wanted for violating the terms of his supervision in a federal case. The case involved him having a handgun and rifle despite being a felon. In August 2019, he was sentenced to 37 months in prison and two years of supervision after his release.

Cruz was videotaped being at a bar in December with gang members, which violated the terms of his supervision, according to federal court documents. He also stopped reporting for his probation and couldn’t be found, according to the April document.

The document says Cruz last reported to work on April 22. The shooting happened two days later. The document says he has a history of violence and gang affiliation.

He was arrested in the federal case on June 7 and was later sentenced to nine months in prison for the violation.

Cruz has prior convictions in Sedgwick County for aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated escape from custody and theft.