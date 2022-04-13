Wichita man gets 19 years for brutal beatings, stabbing of woman caught on home video

A Sedgwick County Judge on Tuesday ordered a 35-year-old Wichita man to serve 19 years, four months in prison for repeatedly attacking a woman whom he kept naked in his home — some of which was caught on camera.

In the most serious assault, Will Johnson beat, strangled and stabbed the 29-year-old woman, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a Wednesday news release announcing the sentence. During the Aug. 29, 2019, attack, the woman suffered “multiple cuts to her body” including a stab wound to her pancreas, as well as a broken jaw, skull and nose, according to the news release and court records.

She sought treatment at Wesley Medical Center, leading Wichita police to investigate.

When Johnson talked to police, he claimed the woman had been attacked on her way to his home, while she walked along some railroad tracks, the DA said in the release.

“But police found blood throughout his house and two surveillance cameras. The video showed Johnson’s attack of the victim,” the release says.

Court records say Johnson’s home video also showed the woman ”consistently naked.”

Prosecutors charged him with a total of 25 crimes across four cases alleging abuse of the woman in 2019.

Johnson pleaded guilty to 22 charges in February, court records show. They include attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, eight counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, robbery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four counts connected to protective order violations and three counts of domestic battery, the DA’s Office said in the release.

In addition to the 232-month prison sentence, District Judge Bruce Brown also ordered Johnson to pay $537 in restitution to help offset the woman’s medical expenses, the release says.