Wichita man gets prison sentence in 2019 deadly shooting at South Broadway motel

A Sedgwick County judge on Friday ordered a Wichita man to serve more than 18 years in prison for fatally shooting a Colorado man in the parking lot of a South Broadway motel in 2019, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon said.

Tyrone Adams, 44, pleaded guilty on March 23 to an amended count of voluntary manslaughter in the Dec. 9, 2019, killing of Kyson Mock, 34.

Police have said Mock had been in Wichita for four days for work when Adams fatally shot him inside of his Ford F-250 at the Countryside Inn, 803 S. Broadway on Dec. 9, 2019.

Mock was in the motel parking lot waiting on Adams’ on-again, off-again girlfriend to retrieve her dog from her room at the neighboring Trail Motel, according to an affidavit released by the court. Mock had recently met the woman, the affidavit says.

The woman told police Adams wouldn’t let her leave her motel room when she arrived for the dog and that Adams killed Mock after overhearing a phone conversation where she begged Mock to not leave without her, the affidavit says. The voluntary manslaughter charge alleges the killing happened “upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion,” court records say.

Judge Bruce Brown imposed the 221-month sentence, Dillon said. Adams was originally charged with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the case.