Wichita man gets prison for shooting, trying to rob pal he reportedly did drugs with

A Wichita man who shot a longtime friend in the back of the head and again in the shoulder during a robbery attempt while they were smoking marijuana together in a car at a Wichita apartment complex parking lot on Feb. 6, 2019, has been ordered to serve four years, one month in prison.

Jeffery W. Porter Jr., 29, in February pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and attempted robbery in connection with the early morning shooting at Wildwood Apartments, 5001 E. Pawnee, near Oliver, court records show. He was sentenced late last month by Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin Mark Smith, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have said Porter, who also goes by the name “Slim,” shot his friend with a handgun and tried to take cash from his pockets while they were doing drugs together at the complex. The victim told police he had about $1,400 on him before he was shot, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the court.

As Porter drove off, the victim stumbled out of the car. He then sought help from someone at a nearby residence, police have said.

Law enforcement arrested Porter six days later in Riley County, according to The Eagle’s news archives.