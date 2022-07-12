Wichita man who hid in garage rafters, held woman captive with dog chain is sentenced

A Wichita man who police say held a woman captive overnight nearly two years ago and threatened to kill her after hiding in her garage rafters has been sentenced to 13 years, nine months in prison, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher A. Tucker, 40, pleaded guilty this spring in three cases tied to his treatment of the woman after the court ordered him to stay away from her over alleged abuse, court records show. Wichita police announced Tucker’s arrest in a news release two days after a Sept. 6, 2020, incident where the woman, then 38, reported being abducted by Tucker after he jumped down from her garage rafters and got into her car after she arrived home from work, choked her, forced her to wear a dog chain and held her against her will for hours.

She escaped the next morning after Tucker gave her a loaded gun and told her to shoot him, an affidavit released by the court says. She fired at the floor instead and then drove to the Wichita Police Department’s west substation for help, the affidavit says.

Tucker was convicted of 14 crimes including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, stalking, criminal threat and violation of a protective order, court records show. Judge Tyler Roush sentenced him on June 30.