Wichita man who hit, killed pedestrian with truck near 27th, Woodland gets prison

A Wichita man will serve three years, five months in prison for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his vehicle near 27th and Woodland on May 8, 2022, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Alonso Garcia-Amaya, 35, pleaded guilty on May 25 to one count of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the traffic death of 42-year-old Don Henry Kirk of Wichita. In exchange for Garcia-Amaya’s guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, his plea agreement says.

Wichita police have said Garcia-Amaya ran into Kirk with a GMC Sierra truck around 2 a.m. on May 8, 2022. At the time, Kirk was outside of his vehicle, a Ford Escape, talking to another driver with whom he’d had an unrelated drunken driving collision. He was hit by Garcia-Amaya’s truck as he crossed the street back to his car and died at the scene from “multiple blunt force injuries,” court records say.

Sedgwick County District Judge Eric Williams imposed the 41-month sentence on Friday.