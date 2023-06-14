Wichita man involved in deadly August 2022 Old Town shooting convicted at bench trial

A Wichita man involved in a fatal August 2022 shooting in Old Town was convicted at a bench trial Tuesday of one count of obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

Sa’Qorea Sweeney, 25, of Wichita, was found guilty by Sedgwick County Judge Chrystal Krier for his role in the Aug. 14, 2022, shooting that killed 22-year-old Deandre Greenley of Wichita, a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office read.

“Sweeney was scheduled for a jury trial this week but waived his right to a jury trial and asked for a bench trial,” the release read. “After hearing the evidence Tuesday morning, Judge Chrystal Krier found Sweeney guilty.”

The shooting happened at 1:38 a.m., shortly before closing time for bars and nightclubs. Police monitoring the Old Town crowd heard gunshots in the area of 100 N. Mosley. Officers ran to the area, where they saw a crowd dispersing and found Greenley in a parking lot just west of 100 N. Washington, a probable cause affidavit released in the case says.

Greenley was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting shortly after.

Officers used cameras to see what led up to the shooting and saw a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt or jacket. The hooded man was later identified as Christopher Dyas, the affidavit said.

“Dyas walked up to Greenley, and fired several shots. Dyas and Sweeney left in a car driven by Sweeney,” the DA’s news release says.

Officers used the FLOCK camera system to track the SUV, the affidavit says. Dyas and Sweeney were taken into custody in different areas of Wichita, The Eagle previously reported.

Dyas, 22, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault and was sentenced on May 15 to 18 years in prison, the release said.

Sweeney is free on bond until his sentencing, which is scheduled for July 25.