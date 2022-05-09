Wichita man likely to receive probation in sex case involving runaway Missouri girl

A Wichita man accused of having illicit contact with a 14-year-old Missouri runaway brought across state lines for sex in 2020 has pleaded guilty to one felony count of contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, according to Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Dillon.

Devin Michael Miller, 22, entered the plea on Friday, ahead of his jury trial, which was set to start this week. He is scheduled for sentencing June 28 by Judge David Dahl.

Authorities in January 2020 announced that Miller and another Wichita man, Kyle Robert Lee Ellery, had been arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes after police, acting on an FBI tip, found the runaway girl at a house in the 2700 block of North Amidon.

Police at the time said Ellery brought the girl to Kansas for “purposes of inappropriate relations” after picking her up in St. James, Missouri, on Jan. 11, 2020, several months after they started talking over social media.

His communications with the girl “were sexual in nature,” his plea agreement says.

Police arrested them both on Jan. 17, 2020.

Miller is expected to receive probation when he is sentenced next month, his plea agreement indicates. He is barred from having unsupervised contact with any child younger than 16, the agreement says.

Prosecutors dismissed two other felony charges — criminal sodomy and indecent liberties with a child — in exchange for Miller’s guilty plea, court records show.

Ellery, whose was originally charged in Sedgwick County District Court but indicted in federal court, pleaded guilty last spring to one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. The 21-year-old is currently serving an 87-month federal prison sentence in connection with the case.