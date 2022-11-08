Wichita man offered to help blow up tires then stole car with children inside: police

Michael Stavola
·1 min read

A 30-year-old Wichita man on probation who offered to help a woman air her tires is accused of stealing the car with her 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, Wichita police spokesperson Chad Ditch said.

Tyler Michael Kirkhart was arrested Monday on suspicion of seven crimes: two counts of aggravated child endangerment, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of interference with parental custody and deprivation of property, records show.

Police were called to the abduction around 3:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 31st St South, which is near Seneca. The 2015 Chevy Cruz was soon found in the 3500 block of South Saint Francis, which is a couple of miles away.

The children were inside and unharmed.

Police learned that a 26-year-old woman was blowing up her tires and Kirkhart offered to help, Ditch said in a news release.

“He then got into the vehicle and left the area southbound,” Ditch said. “Officers from all over the city began looking for the vehicle.”

Ditch said the information sharing, through media and with the department, helped identify the suspect as Kirkhart and led to his arrest within a few hours in the 700 block of West Lockwood, about 3.5 miles from where the car was found.

Kansas Department of Corrections records shows Kirkhart is on probation for multiple charges from incidents in 2018 and 2019. The charges include aggravated weapons violation, drug charges, theft, burglary and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He has more than 20 convictions in Sedgwick County for crimes going back to 2010, KDOC records show.

