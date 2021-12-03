Wichita man, previously sentenced in killing, arrested for murder in Denny’s killing

A 43-year-old Wichita man, previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery, was arrested Thursday in connection with a killing last month outside of a Denny’s in southeast Wichita, records show.

Marshall Green Jr. was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Monzell Brocks, who was in his 40s. Around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, police responded to a shooting at Denny’s, 4024 E. Harry. Brocks had been shot. He was taken to a Wichita hospital where he died.

Brocks had been working at Denny’s when the shooting occurred.

Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said before the shooting, Brocks had sat and talked with a table of “several males and females” who had arrived at the restaurant sometime overnight.

“As the group began to leave, Brocks went outside as well and shots were fired striking him and causing his fatal injuries,” Davidson said in an emailed news release. “Detectives have recovered illegal drugs, two handguns, and shell casings during their investigation, and detectives are still working to learn all the details of what occurred.”

Police did not believe the shooting was random.

Green was sentenced in an aggravated robbery in 1997 and voluntary manslaughter in 2003, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. Both incidents occurred in Sedgwick County. He was released from prison in 2012. He has 20 disciplinary reports from his time in Kansas prisons, records show.