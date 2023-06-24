Wichita man on probation arrested after robbing Coach store 15 times, police say

A 45-year-old Wichita man who allegedly robbed the Coach store at Towne East Square 15 times in over a year has been arrested, police said.

Anthony Isaac Talkington allegedly took $24,275 worth of items from the high-end bag and purse store.

He was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of three counts of theft and remained there Saturday, according to records and police. Records also show he was arrested for violating probation in several cases, which involved other thefts and drugs.

The most recent theft from Coach, police said, was around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The items taken included men’s wallets and women’s purses. The total value of the seven items taken was $1,445, police said.

Police were called about the theft.

Officers followed Talkington to a home in the 1400 block of South Pershing. Officers “observed (Talkington) with the items taken from Coach,” police said in a news release.

“Officers attempted to apprehend Anthony, but he refused to come out of the house. Using two K-9 units, Anthony exited and surrendered peacefully without incident,” police said.

Police then used a search warrant to check the home. They found “evidence of the thefts along with drugs and paraphernalia.”

Police said he stole items on from Coach on the following days:

2022

March 27, he took item(s) worth $395

March 28, he took item(s) worth $1,185

April 14, he took item(s) worth $990

April 15, he took item(s) worth $990

April 21, he took item(s) worth $1,140

April 22, he took item(s) worth $1,050

April 25, he took item(s) worth $972

2023

May 29, he took item(s) worth $1,890

May 30, he took item(s) worth $477

May 31, he took item(s) worth $636

June 5, he took item(s) worth $3,015

June 9, he took item(s) worth $3,485

June 15, he took item(s) worth $4,015

June 18, he took item(s) worth $2,590

June 20, he took item(s) worth $1,445

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Talkington has more than 15 convictions in Sedgwick County dating back to 1998. The charges include two aggravated burglaries, several thefts, multiple burglaries, multiple forgeries and drug-related charges.